The City of DuPont will not move forward with an emergency fireworks ban this 4th of July, after a brush fire required air support to control Sunday evening.

The fire sparked around 4 p.m. near the end of McNeil Street, on a bluff over Puget Sound. A Washington Department of Natural Resources helicopter was called in to drop water, while local and state crews worked on the ground. DNR said the fire grew to about three acres before it was contained.

Bob DeLorenzo, 84, began moving family photo albums to his car as smoke rose behind his house.

“I was a little nervous because, as you can see, I’ve got nothing but forest next to me. And if it goes, I’m going to go with it,” he said.

His home was untouched, but he expressed concern with the dry conditions heading into the holiday.

Several city officials have said the fire was sparked by fireworks. The DNR, which is investigating the cause, said fireworks were reported, but the official cause is still undetermined.

Mayor Mike Courts posted on Facebook Sunday night noting the fireworks “were already illegal both in time and location” under current ordinance. He also thanked firefighters.

“I cannot over emphasize how irresponsible and dangerous it is to set fireworks off there,” he wrote.

“We seriously endangered many homes and the safety of hundreds of people. My thanks to all the agencies and crews who continue to fight this fire.”

On Monday, council members also expressed concern about the danger of the fire.

“Frankly, had the winds been any stronger yesterday afternoon, the city would have been facing the loss of property and innumerable damage to the countless homes along the path of the fire,” Councilmember Leo Gruba said.

In another Facebook post, Mayor Courts raised the possibility of a fireworks ban.

“I am meeting with Staff first thing in the am to determine what State law permits us to do relative to a temporary emergency ban on fireworks,” he wrote. “Council is aware of this and if it is appropriate and we have the authority, I will convene an emergency council meeting to consider a ban. The City and I will keep you updated as the situation regrading (sic) the actual fire and any potential ban are considered.”

Courts declined to do an interview with KING 5 on Monday, saying any potential ban was an issue for the council.

Councilmember Shawna Gasik said members declined to call an emergency meeting for several reasons. First, she said the 24 hour notice for such a meeting would put them too close to the holiday. She also said if a ban was enacted, it would not leave time to notify people.

“I just don’t think it would be helpful to ban them this close to the holiday,” she said.

She also expressed concern that such a ban could be effectively enforced, but said the council plans to re-examine the issue down the road.

DNR State Forester and Deputy Supervisor for Wildfire George Geissler said the area is experiencing very dry conditions.

“The underlying drought that’s here is causing us to have more and more fire activity, and once it gets into the larger fuels that are not being suppressed by the light mist that we’ve been having, they’re burning very aggressively,” he said.

Geissler said a rise in human-caused fires is common around the 4th of July, partially because of fireworks, but also because more people are spending time outside.

He urged people to exercise extreme caution if using fireworks in a jurisdiction where they are legal, and be careful with grills and campfires.

“I ask people to basically help us,” he said. “Wildland firefighting in general is dangerous enough, so do their part, don’t put our firefighters in a position they don’t need to be. Take the extra care.”

DuPont Police said Monday they were looking for anyone with information about the cause of the fire.

