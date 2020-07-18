Everett fire 'huge blow' to waterfront revitalization plans

The building was a 266-unit apartment complex due to be the first housing development on the waterfront in Everett’s history.

EVERETT, Wash. — Fire crews were still at the scene one day after a four-alarm fire destroyed an apartment complex being built on Marine View Drive in Everett.

“It was just mass chaos. People were all over, there were dozens of firefighting units, police, medics trying to put this fire out,” said Port of Everett CEO Lisa Lefeber.

The construction site was part of the multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to redevelop the Everett waterfront.

The building was a 266-unit apartment complex due to be the first housing development on the waterfront in Everett’s history.

“I was devastated. We’ve been working on this project for 15 years and our bright spot for 2020 was this development,” Lefeber said.

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin watched from her home as flames engulfed the building.

She said the fire is a huge loss for the city of Everett and the port.

“What else is happening in this year of 2020? This is another huge blow in a time where it’s hard to take these blows,” she said, “It’s sad that we have a setback, it’s really sad to not be able to see that project move forward as quickly.”

Lefeber’s focus has turned to the future as they’re already discussing rebuilding the complex.