Is Seattle's South Park neighborhood ready for more change?

Just a few years ago, a plan to revitalize South Park tanked after the closure of the bridge which bears its name. Then the plan was revitalized when a replacement bridge was built. Now, the City of Seattle is proposing more change.

On Monday, a committee reviewed proposals to upzone parts of West and Southwest Seattle, to comply with the Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda, or HALA. The process has been held up by legal challenges, but that didn’t stop the committee from reviewing five spots, including South Park.

“We are unique because we are multicultural,” says Rocio Arriaga, as she stood Monday near her business at 14th Avenue South and Cloverdale. She remarked that a few years ago, her neighborhood felt like a dumping ground, “You can see the rats running on the street, and the garbage, now it’s clean!”

There are now several new restaurants, a brew pub, and other businesses. Arriaga applauds the city's effort to clean it up, but also says she’s concerned about preserving the character of the neighborhood. That’s why she helped paint a mural on the side of her building, honoring the heritage and history here. "We don't want to lose our assets."

But the zoning proposals laid out Monday call for a change in lowrise and mixed-use zones in the neighborhood as a way to help encourage more affordable housing construction and density near transit lines.

“It used to be an inexpensive place to live,” says Jeffery Stark. “When I moved in, it was $585 and now it is $1000.” Stark says his apartment is near the highway. "I don’t see how crowding everyone in one area can decrease the rent.”

The changes are not coming anytime soon. Councilmember Rob Johnson says he and his colleagues are still waiting on a ruling from the hearing examiner.

The public can attend a hearing at Chief Sealth High School on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

