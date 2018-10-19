Halloween is less than two weeks away, but it's not too late to add a bit of flair to your home decorations.

Try adding a piece that can hang around past October 31, like a planter box.

Gardener extraordinaire Ciscoe Morris shared a few tips to bring together a box full of fall colors and spooky fun:

Put the tallest plants in the middle.

Use odd numbers, it will look more natural.

Finish with plants that will creep over the side.

Add your spooky extras for a Halloween masterpiece.

