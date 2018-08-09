A Cirque du Soleil performance in Washington state ended abruptly when a hose on a hydraulic system broke and sprayed audience members with what the theatrical company says was vegetable-based oil.

The equipment malfunction happened Friday evening during a performance in the Seattle suburb of Redmond. No one was hurt.

Audience member Jason Gazda said a "burst of mist shot out onto the crowd."

"At first I thought it was part of the show. Then people started running out and covering their faces," said Gazda.

Gazda said staff took out ladders to help the performers on the stage.

Audience member Jonathan Fay says the liquid shot from the stage and went back multiple rows. People on stage began slipping.

King County Sheriff's Office officials told The Seattle Times that an equipment malfunction occurred and there's nothing suspicious.

Cirque du Soleil in a statement says audience members will be reimbursed.

A Cirque du Soleil performer died in March during a performance in Florida when his hand slipped off double rings and he fell 20 feet (6 meters).

