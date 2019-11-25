ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Whether you like to cut your own Christmas tree at a local tree farm or buy it from a lot in the city, expect to pay a little more this year due to lower supplies.

At Issaquah's Trinity Tree Farm, years of hard work are about to pay off as customers arrive to pick take home trees.

Geoff Wiley says they’re especially proud of the hard work they put into a grove of Douglas Firs that have matured this year.

Trinity Tree Farm has several varieties to choose from. But like many farms and lots around the country, the supply is lower this year.

“There is definitely a tree shortage. We've heard it and we've seen it in our fields - but not to the extent that the big commercial guys do,” Wiley said.

Here, the problem is mostly due to some weather factors. A few summers with too little rain made it difficult for young trees to get established. On a national level, they say the problem dates back to the recession and farmers who didn’t plant as many trees 10 years ago.

At Donna’s Tree Lot in Seattle, they’ve heard about the lower supply. Prices from wholesalers are a little higher this year and those costs will be passed on to customers, but they believe there will be enough trees for everyone who wants one.

The shortage comes at a time when real trees are more popular than ever. The National Christmas Tree Association says there was a 20% jump in the number of real trees purchased last year and only a 12% increase in fake trees.

“You really do have to think far into the future because you can plant as many as you want now but they're not going to be ready for four to eight years ... ,” Wiley said.