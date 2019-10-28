OKANOGAN, Wash. — Starting Nov. 1, it will soon be easier to obtain a permit to Christmas trees from certain National Forests in Washington.

Forest visitors can purchase permits in person at national forest offices, from participating vendors, or now online.

These permits are valid at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest and the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

Permits purchased online will have to be printed to be valid. However, this program allows people to purchase Christmas tree permits from the comfort of their own home, or by using their mobile device instead of traveling to a Forest Service office.

Christmas tree permits cost $5 each. Each tree permit allows a family to cut one tree, with a tree height limit of 15 feet, or dig a small live transplant tree.

Permits are limited to two permits per household and are non-refundable.

Christmas trees cannot be harvested in wilderness areas, campgrounds, developed recreation areas, or tree plantations.

More information on purchasing a permit is available here.

