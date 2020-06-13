Washington State Patrol trains recruits on chokeholds, but restricts its use

Recruits are trained to use chokeholds as 'last resort.'

SHELTON, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol’s restrictions on chokeholds could be used as a model for law enforcement agencies across the state, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said earlier this week.

“We do not exercise chokeholds within this organization,” WSP Chief John Batiste said Friday.

But the agency still teaches the maneuver to recruits in its academy in Shelton.They say they tell recruits it's to be used as a “last resort” and only when a life is in danger.

"It is the same as a firearm,” said WSP Corporal Mitch Bauer, who has been training recruits for the past eight years.

Bauer said the technique is considered a deadly force tool, like a weapon.

“You have to have probable cause to believe the suspect you're dealing with has committed or threatened to commit serious infliction of death or serious physical harm to someone else and it was necessary you used the technique to stop the person from escaping or continuing what they're doing,” Bauer said.

Under the governor's suggestion Monday, under his proposal officers would only be allowed to use chokeholds if that officer felt a life was at risk.