GRAYLAND, Wash. — The cranberry harvest is over just in time for Thanksgiving and Jack Stein said his crop this year was better than average. But international tariffs have him worried about his future.

“It is a problem for us,” said Stein, chair of the state’s cranberry commission.

He and his wife Kristin have grown cranberries in their backyard bog for 26 years. Ocean Spray buys almost all of his cranberries. They’re either bagged, juiced, or turned into Craisins.

“We find out the people in China really, really like Craisins,” said Stein.

Earlier this year, the European Union and China increased their tariffs on cranberries, along with other American products.

In July, China started charging a 40 percent tariff on Craisins and a 70 percent tariff on frozen cranberries, according to the U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee.

Stein hopes the tariffs are temporary. He said otherwise, foreign customers will start viewing cranberries as a luxury item.

“We’d like to see it more as an everyday item,” said Stein, “We just want to see fair trade.”

© 2018 KING