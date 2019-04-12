Family members of longtime “American Top 40" host Casey Kasem have settled dueling lawsuits that alleged he was badly mistreated before his death in 2014.

A legal battle ensued between Kerri Kasem and Jean Kasem over the late DJ's health care in his final months. He died at a hospital in Gig Harbor and court records show his body remains were taken to a funeral home in Tacoma more than a month later.

The two sides filed a request to dismiss the case in Los Angeles Superior Court. The terms were not revealed, and attorneys did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Daughter Kerri Kasem said in a statement Tuesday that she was “distraught and heartbroken” that relatives and attorneys forced the settlement.

The two sides fought bitterly for years over Kasem's care in his final years and over his death at age 82.

