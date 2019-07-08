KIRKLAND, Wash. — The future may be a lot tastier thanks to a group of young chefs with a passion for food.

Ava Sosa, 9, already knows her way around the kitchen.

"I really like baking and I think it's really fun," Ava said.

Lucky for her, her family signed her up for a culinary kids camp at FrogLegs Culinary Academy in Kirkland.

"When I grow up, I want to open my own bakery [and] make my own sweets like banana bread and pumpkin bread - my mom and I really like to make that," she said.

That's music to a cooking instructor's ears.

"That was exactly me as a kid so I can't blame them but I love hearing that, I love hearing that they want to grow up to be a chef, they want to own a restaurant, they want to be a baker," said Rachel Stull, an instructor at the academy.

However, on Tuesday, Ava was a student, among a group of other young culinary enthusiasts making personal pizzas.

At the academy in Kirkland the kids are measuring, rolling out their dough and making their own food.

"As soon as we get their hands in the dough or playing, or helping us pick vegetables from the garden, the kids just lighten up and food just becomes this outlet that they can connect with each other," said Tiffany Lewis, chief operating officer for the academy.

FrogLegs Culinary Academy offers classes for different ages and skill levels. Children can start at young as 3.

"We believe cooking should start right from the beginning. It's a great way for our kids to fill with confidence. It's a great way for kids to appreciate and also to try more things," Lewis said.

Young aspiring baker Ava looks at cooking as a chance to soak up any experiences she can.

"You get to learn a lot of things and try new foods," she said.