3-year-old dies in Seattle-area collision

The child was playing inside a parked van when that van was hit by another vehicle.

SEATTLE — A 3-year-old child was killed after a vehicle hit the parked van he was sitting in on Sunday evening.

King County Sheriff's detectives say the child was playing in a parked van on 30th Avenue in Seattle's Madison Valley neighborhood when that van was hit by another car.

Witnesses told a KING 5 reporter at the scene that a FedEx truck and another truck swerved to avoid each other and hit the parked van.

It's unknown at this time which truck hit the van.

The child was thrown from the vehicle and had a major head injury. The child died at the scene.

Detectives say a drug recognition expert tested the driver of the vehicle but did not believe the driver was intoxicated