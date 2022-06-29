Child dies after car goes over embankment at Lake Cushman

The two other adults in the car got out safely, and the driver was arrested by the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE CUSHMAN, Wash. — A young child was killed on the afternoon of June 27 after a car went over the embankment, submerging into the water of Lake Cushman.

Two adults got out of the car safely.

The driver was arrested and the investigation is ongoing, according to Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

When the car first went down, the child was not able to get out of it. One of the adults involved and witnesses rescued the child from the water.

The child was airlifted to Mary Bridge Hospital in Tacoma but did not survive.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department recovered the vehicle on June 28 in what was commonly named “Party Rock” area. MCSO requested assistance in running an underwater evidence search.

