SEATTLE — A stray bullet tore through a Seattle non-profit shelter, shattering the glass front window on one of the coldest nights of the year.

Chief Seattle Club in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood provides support to Native Americans in need of services and shelter.

"It just kind of broke our hearts as staff to be thinking that our folks, Native people, are the most likely to not go into a shelter. They were sleeping outside. And then they're coming in here... this is their resource and their warm place to be. It was cold and it was scary," said Colleen Echohawk, Chief Seattle Club's executive director.

RELATED: Seattle's Eagle Village gives Native American people second chance

The bullet went through the lobby and into the dining room.

No one was hurt.

On top of the cleanup, Echohawk said it took several hours to get the building warm again since the window was gone while temperatures were close to freezing.

RELATED: Port Gamble artist re-imagines Marvel superheroes in traditional Native American style