Libraries in Washington state are loaning out Discover Passes as part of a backpack kit.

The kits include binoculars, field guides and other interpretive materials, according to the Washington Trails Association. Check Out Washington is launching the pilot program.

The passes are available in Pierce County and at the Mount Vernon Public Library. Both Spokane city and county libraries are also participating in the program. The passes are also available in Pierce County and at the Mount Vernon Public Library.

Discover Passes are normally associated with the person who purchases them by writing their licenses plate number on the pass. The Check Out Washington passes are available as multi-vehicle family passes, so you will not a license plate number. Hikers can also use rental cars or Zipcars to access a trailhead.

Discover Passes are accepted at state parks or on lands managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources. A one-day pass normally costs $11.50 while an annual pass is $35.

You can find out which pass is required for your next hike by visiting WTA’s Hiking Guide.