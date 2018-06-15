It's been almost four months since Edmonds police arrested a white manager of a bar for malicious harassment of two teens who are black.

On Super Bowl Sunday earlier this year, the brother and sister were out taking pictures for a school project. They stopped at Harvey’s to take some photos, a bar right off of Highway 99 because they said the lighting outside the bar looked cool.



According to a police report, a man who is a bar regular went outside to record and take pictures of the teens, then followed them to their car to take pictures of their license plate.



One of the teens said they thought they left their wallet in Harvey’s parking lot and they returned.

Video surveillance obtained by KING 5 shows a female manager who brought out a bat.

The teens said she and the man came outside and told them, "The owner doesn't want n-words on the property."

After the incident, police came to interview the female manager and later arrested her for malicious harassment based on race. Nearly four months later, the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office has not filed charges.

KING 5 inquired with the prosecutor’s office this week and the office issued a statement: “The case is still pending a charging review.”

The Edmonds Diversity Commission, a city advisory committee that provides recommendations to elected officials on diversity issues, discussed the incident at Harvey's.

"We need to have the resolution to that case or any of the cases," said Diana White, the chair of the committee.

White says what happened at Harvey's is one of several racist incidents that have occurred over the last few years in Edmonds, including an incident where a noose was left at a site with two black construction workers and swastikas were left on cars and schools.

"It feels like a kick in the gut; it’s so disheartening. You feel like you're working and taking two steps forward, and you feel like it's five steps back," said White.

In response, the city's Diversity Commission has put together a draft of recommendations it will present to the mayor and council members. Those include a task force to review the process of reporting and getting a resolution to bias-related incidents.

"How do you follow through? And who does what? Who is responsible for filing charges? And how do you follow up? And who is your advocate?” said White.

White says the goal is to create visibility of a caring community which embraces inclusiveness, equity, and diversity.

"We want communities where everybody feels safe, not just one color," she said.

But she adds a list of recommendations won't resolve it.

"It’s not going to be this commission that solves these problems. It's people everywhere that need to solve these problems."

