KING 5 Sports Director Paul Silvi shares his take on the Mariners' hot start to the 2019 season:

Like most of us who work a night shift, we do our running around in the morning, maybe knock out a few chores, get cleaned up and head into work. Parking it on the couch to watch a 10:15 a.m. Mariners game didn't fit into my schedule today, so I took off to take care of some business.

I proceed to check my phone from time-to-time for a Mariners score. They trail early, but these days they're never out of it, so I keep checking.

I check for a score one last time, thinking the game is over. M's are down 6-4 to start the ninth inning, so I dive in and start watching the ESPN Gamecast, which offers a spectacular (overselling here) image of a baseball diamond, featuring pitch-by-pitch updates with life-like images of players (nope).

With Omar Narvaez at the plate, a line travels across my cellular field into shallow center (single).

Next up, Dee Gordon. He shoots a line into left field (single, runners at first and third). I start thinking, can these guys do it again?

Two batters later, Mitch Haniger steps to the plate with two out. He's down to his final strike. I'm not sure how much the excitement can build on my handheld device, but nonetheless, something is happening. Haniger fouls off three pitches to stay alive and then it happens. This time it's a huge arcing line that travels to deep center (triple). Two runs score to tie the game at 6-6 and I just shake my head, not unlike a lot of Mariners fans these days.

So now I'm locked in 'til the end, and I don't have to wait long. One inning later Daniel Vogelbach ends it with a solo home run in the 10th.

Maybe I should have been on the couch for this one.

The Mariners have the best record in baseball at 13 and 2.

Bottom line - they're winning.

I'm pretty sure not even Jerry Dipoto envisioned this kind of success out of the gate.

They're not doing it with great pitching.

They lead the league in errors, so they're definitely not doing it with fielding.

They're doing it with hitting. Ridiculous, clutch hitting. Power hitting. They're the first team in Major League history to homer in each of the first 15 games.

Can they sustain this success with that formula? Not for long, but who cares - they're rolling.

When the Mariners started off-loading their stars in the off-season, I liked what I was seeing. I didn't care if it would take a few years to see the method of Jerry's madness. It was the right thing to do, no matter what the results.

I was prepared to sit and wait, something that never entered the minds of manager Scott Servais and his players.

All the preseason criticism seemed to galvanize the players, most of whom didn't know each other much, if at all, when they first took the field in Peoria.

I remember listening to Mallex Smith during a pre-spring training press conference. He seemed almost perplexed the baseball world was already counting out the Mariners because of all the change.

Well, there's a familiar saying: Change is good.

There's also another familiar saying around these parts: Check back in July.

This team has played just 15 games of 162.

The baseball schedule is a marathon: 26.2 miles of winning and losing.

And while 26 and 2 are numbers that could, incredibly, make up the Mariners' record in a couple of weeks, a more realistic number is 180 — as in, a 180-degree about-face from the path this team has stumbled down for the last 17 summers.

