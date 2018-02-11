The impact of the heavy rain from the storm overnight lingers with Flood Warnings and Watches in some areas.

The fast-moving storm blew through Western Washington with strong winds. Several thousand people lost power at some point overnight in Whatcom, King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.

Click here for how to report a power outage

Flood Warnings and Flood Watches remain in effect for some.

A portion of Northwest Washington, including Whatcom County, is under Flood Watch until 8 p.m. Friday evening.

Flood Warnings continue for the following rivers: Tolt River, Skokomish, Stillaguamish, Skykomish, and Nooksack.

The cold front moved through Western Washington early this morning with heavy rain and winds gusting to 40-50 mph in many spots. Conditions are expected to improve throughout the day with decreasing winds and most showers in the convergence zone between Seattle and Everett. Plan ahead for the potential for standing water and possibly some tree limbs on the roads. Consider these 5 tips for safe driving on wet roads.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Rainfall totals ranged from 0.50 to 2 inches in the lowlands and 1-3 inches for the mountains. Snow levels are hovering around 8,000 feet but will drop to 6,000 feet later, so this is mostly a rain event across the region. However, all the rain in the mountains, on top of the already saturated ground, points to rising rivers.

SkyKING flew over Snoqualmie Falls on Thursday, shortly after the flood watches were issued, where the water was already raging over the Falls:

The Weather Service expects heavy rain to fall in the North Cascades Friday. Anyone living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared for those conditions.

A warm front will slowly move in Saturday, with chances of rain increasing as the day goes on. By mid-afternoon, expect rain over the entire region, with temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s.

The warm front will move out of the area Saturday night.

RELATED: 5 Things you should know about November weather

Click here for the latest forecast

© 2018 KING