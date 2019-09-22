SEATTLE — King County Elections, the Seattle Seahawks, and CenturyLink Field are teaming up this football season to promote the importance of voting and voter registration.

On Sunday, King County Elections will hold a voter registration drive at CenturyLink Field during the Seahawks vs Saints game.

Elections staff will be in Touchdown City and also in the north end of the stadium at Muckleshoot Plaza to help people register to vote.

“Voting is paramount to building a strong community. The Seahawks and CenturyLink Field are proud to be able to work with King County Elections to ensure that every fan and every resident can make their voices heard,” said David Young, Seahawks Senior Vice President of Business Operations and General Manager, CenturyLink Field.

On October 20 when the Seahawks host the Ravens, fans will be able to bring their voter ballot with them to the game and drop it in a secure voter ballot dropbox.

The drop boxes will be located outside the North entry gates and in Touchdown City.

Elections staff said fans that drop their ballots on-site will get a discount coupon for the CenturyLink Field Pro Shop.

