Centralia teachers reached a tentative agreement Monday night, according to the union president. Teachers will vote on the deal Tuesday at 8 a.m. and school could begin by Wednesday.

School has still not started for thousands of other Washington students as bargaining continues in Tacoma and Tumwater.

Tacoma schools will remain closed Tuesday, September 11 as the district and teachers remain at an impasse.

Tacoma Public Schools announced Monday, "Today, Tacoma Public Schools asked the leadership of the Tacoma Education Association to join together in a binding arbitration process and immediately end the strike. That request has been declined."

The Tacoma Education Association posted on Facebook, "The district has proposed Binding Arbitration which would end the strike with absolutely no commitment of funds to increase salaries or a requirement for member approval. This is the third time TPS has tried to give the responsibility of bargaining to the others instead of working with TEA directly to reach a competitive compensation agreement."

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Roughly 30,000 students are enrolled in the Tacoma School District. During the strike, all school activities and events are also canceled. High school athletics will continue as planned.

The district is serving free breakfast and lunch to all students at these 12 locations. Check here for childcare options in Tacoma.

RELATED: Understanding how Washington teachers are paid

School remains closed Tuesday for Tumwater public schools.

The district posted online: "Bargaining took place throughout the weekend and continues today. Questions - please visit our Collective Bargaining information page."

The Tumwater Education Association released the following statement from union president Tim Voie: "The TEA was saddened to learn today that this Thursday’s Tumwater School Board meeting has been cancelled. It’s disappointing to know that Superintendent Bash and the TSD School Board do not want to hear from the community. The people in Tumwater deserve to be heard, especially during this critical time.”

_________________________

This year has seen the most teacher strikes in Washington state since 1983. The reason stems from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teacher salaries in the current budget.

EXPLAINER: What's the McCleary Decision?

© 2018 KING