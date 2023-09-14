Centralia dog, handler heading to world agility championship

The weave obstacle is 'Skeptic's' best event.

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — A Centralia dog and his handler are heading to Europe next month to compete in the FCI Agility World Championship.

Handler Sarah Baker and her 6-year-old English Cocker Spaniel "Skeptic" are traveling to the Czech Republic to compete in October.

"This is more than a hobby for sure," said handler Sarah Baker. "This is my profession and my obsession."

Baker competed in the 2019 tournament with another dog.

When she's not competing for world titles, Baker trains dogs in her indoor backyard arena in Centralia.

Baker said Skeptic's best skill is weaving his way through the slalom-like portion of the obstacle course.

But he's not bad at running and jumping either.

This spring the pair finished with the fastest score in the tryout to make the US team.

As for their chances on the world stage?

"I think we have a good chance of getting some clean runs and then it's just, how does everyone else do," Baker.