Central Pierce Fire Chief Daniel Olson is urging voters to pass Proposition One, a levy that would help his crews keep up with the growing population and call volume in the region.

Chief Olson said the funds are needed to sustain current service and staffing levels and to secure resources for peak call times and the expanding number of residents.

"We're trying to really accomplish a couple of things. We want to maintain our service levels and we want to assure when a citizen calls 911, there's a higher probability that the closest unit is available to respond to meet their emergency need."

Olson said more money is also needed to assure non-emergency calls and needs are met — issues like elderly care, welfare checks, and disease mismanagement.

If Proposition One passes, Olson said the average homeowner would pay an addition $4 per month. Voters will decide on the levy in the special election on April 23.

Watch Chief Olson explain Proposition One