After wowing audiences around the world during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason will make his U.S. orchestral debut with the Seattle Symphony this fall.

The British cellist will perform with conductor Ruth Reinhardt and the Seattle Symphony on October 18 and 20 on the Masterwork Season concerts. Kanneh-Mason will also perform on October 19 as part of the Symphony’s Untuxed series.

Kanneh-Mason was scheduled to appear with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra last weekend but received an unexpected call from Markle who personally invited him to play at the royal wedding after seeing him perform in London.

Single tickets for the symphony’s 2018 – 2019 season go on sale this August.

