Celine Dion doesn't want to be all by herself in Tacoma.

Near, far, wherever they are, she's hoping fans will join her at the Tacoma Dome on April 15, 2020.

The show is part of her "Courage World Tour," which will make stops in more than 50 cities. This will be Dion's first U.S. tour in more than 10 years.

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and all around the world. I’m very excited about this tour, and my new album... coming later this year," Dion said in a statement.

Ticket details, including when they go on sale, will be released soon.

For more information, visit Celine Dion's website.