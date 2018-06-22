Thousands will flock to Seattle this weekend for the city's annual Pride celebration. Although June is Pride month, Sunday's 44th annual Pride Parade is the centerpiece event.

Sunday's parade begins 11 a.m. at 4th Avenue and Union Street, weaving through downtown streets until it reaches Seattle Center.

Between Pride events and scheduled traffic projects, drivers will see delays traveling through Seattle this weekend. Check our list of traffic

Pride events around Seattle

Trans Pride Seattle: Organized by the Gender Justice League, Trans Pride Seattle will march through Capitol Hill to celebrate the trans and non-gender conforming community.

Friday, June 22; 5-9 p.m.; Seattle Central College Plaza at Broadway Avenue East and East Pine Street. Free.

PrideFest Capitol Hill: In its fifth year, PrideFest Capitol Hill has family and queer youth pride events with live music and karaoke.

Saturday, June 23; 12-8 p.m.; Cal Anderson Park at 1635 11th Avenue, Seattle. Free.

Seattle Dyke March: Honor queer women at a rally and march through Capitol Hill that aims to empower the community.

Saturday, June 23; 5-8 p.m.; Seattle Central College at 1701 Broadway, Seattle. Free.

Rainier Beach Pride Swim: Make a splash to celebrate the LGBT community at an event hosted by the Seattle Parks and Recreation Aquatics Unit.

Saturday, June 23; 6-7:30 p.m.; Rainier Beach Community Center and Pool, 8825 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle. Free.

Pop + Pride: Seattle Museum of Pop Culture is offering free access to the Sky Church, which will feature music videos from artists in the LGBT community and a post-Pride Parade dance party.

Sunday, June 24; 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Museum of Pop Culture at 325 Fifth Avenue North, Seattle. Free.

Seattle Pride Parade: Featuring showstopping floats and costumes, the 44th annual parade will wind through Seattle's downtown and end near Seattle Center. It's expected to take about 2.5 hours.

Sunday, June 24; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 4th Avenue and Union Street, Seattle. Free.

PrideFest Seattle: The festival will celebrate LGBT arts and culture with performances on four stages.

Sunday, June 24; 12-8 p.m.; Seattle Center at 305 Harrison Street, Seattle. Free.

If you are interested in learning more about the different Seattle Pride events taking place over the weekend, you can head to SeattlePride.org.

