A wild police chase was caught on camera in Federal Way Friday night.

While KING 5 was covering storm damage, with fallen trees and downed power lines blocking an intersection, a police pursuit was headed that way.

A dark red SUV came barreling down Military Rd. S. and S. 298th St. around 10:30 p.m. with several police cruisers in pursuit. The suspect vehicle sped through police tape, downed tree limbs and under dangling power lines.

Police were forced to stop their pursuit, due to the dangerous nature of the scene.

Photojournalist Dustin Gagne had the only camera rolling when the wild scene played out. A KING 5 crew in the newsroom was able to warn Gagne a pursuit was headed his way, so he could get out of the blocked street.

Gagne kept his camera rolling and recorded the suspect vehicle, with a 2nd person hanging their arm out the window in the backseat. The SUV appeared to be damaged, but it's unclear what led up to the pursuit.

The suspect SUV rolled over fallen limbs and continued to speed away after making it through the blocked intersection.

Gagne warned police about the downed lines and confirmed which direction the suspects sped away.

