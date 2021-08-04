Cascade River Road in North Cascades closed due to storm damage

The road is closed to all traffic at milepost 20, three miles before the trailhead. Park staff are working to remove hikers and vehicles beyond the closure.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — Cascade River Road in North Cascades National Park is closed after sustaining a significant amount of damage from storms on Tuesday, according to park officials.

The road is closed to foot and vehicle traffic at milepost 20, three miles before the trailhead. Park staff are working to repair the damage and remove hikers and vehicles that are beyond the closure, officials said, Wednesday.

It's unknown how many hikers and vehicles need assistance getting out.