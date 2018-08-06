An Olympia man is using his second chance at life to try and save others.

Will Treinen hopes his survival story will inspire people.

“I’m a huge advocate of getting CPR trained!” said Treinen.

Last July, Treinen collapsed from a cardiac arrest during the annual Seattle to Portland bike ride.

The 50-year-old had no history of heart problems.

Madeline Dahl, a UW cardiac ICU nurse, happened to be riding behind Treinen and saw him lying on the road in a rural part of Lewis County.

“He was blue and gasping for air,” said Dahl, who administered CPR for about 10 minutes until paramedics arrived. She’s credited with saving Treinen’s life.

While she has a medical background, Dahl said anyone can learn the CPR that saved Treinen’s life.

“Especially hands-only CPR,” said Dahl. “It’s so much better to do something, try your best, than to do nothing."

Treinen had a chance to thank Dahl after he was released from the hospital last summer.

“I just told her, ‘I’ll adopt you if you want. You can be my Guardian Angel for the rest of my life,’” said Treinen.

Find more information on CPR training on the American Heart Association website.

