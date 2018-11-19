Card skimmers were discovered at four different WSECU drive-thru ATMs across the South Sound, threatening to compromise the personal information of anyone that used the machines.

WSECU says it found the skimmers at its Lakewood, Martin Way, West Olympia, and Tumwater Town Center branches and believe they were "active on several days during October."

Card skimmers are small, electronic devices installed to capture a swiped payment card's protected data. The skimmer can take a person's name, card account number, CVV code and PIN, according to WSECU.

"We have already reached out to members who used their cards during the period a skimmer was in place by email or phone," WSECU said in a release. "Follow-up letters are also being sent."

WSECU recommends that people affected should replace their cards and PINs.

The credit union says its taking steps to increase ATM security.

Here are three major credit bureaus WSECU encourages people to contact:

Equifax

800-685-1111

P.O. Box 740241

Atlanta, GA 30374

Experian

888-397-3742

P.O. Box 4500

Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion

877-322-8228

P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016-2000

© 2018 KING