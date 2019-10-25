OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington voters could pass an initiative that will save them hundreds of dollars every year.

But what's the cost?

Initiative-976 calls for a cap on state car tab fees at $30, eliminating extra fees for everything from electric cars to Sound Transit projects.

The state’s budget office estimates passage of I-976 would eliminate more than $4 billion in tax revenue by 2025.

Sound Transit estimates the move would result in $20 billion in losses for future construction and public transportation expansions.

“If you are cutting revenue you’re also cutting services and projects. There’s no free lunch,” said Andrew Villeneuve, who's been handing out “No on I-976” flyers to commuters.

Villenueve said halting transportation plans across the state could hurt the state’s economy.

I-976 is the latest initiative filed by longtime anti-tax advocate Tim Eyman.

He does not think the initiative will derail construction plans.

“It is truly one of the most laughable arguments the opponents make,” said Eyman.

If it does Eyman said the state should use reserves and the Rainy Day Fund to pay for construction projects.

He said voters are tired of paying hundreds of dollars to renew car tabs and expects I-976 to pass.

