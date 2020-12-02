SEATTLE — A King County Superior Court judge rejected most of the challenge to the voter-approved measure that would cap car-tab renewals at $30.

Judge Marshall Ferguson said King County and a coalition of Washington cities failed to carry the burden of demonstrating that the measure was unconstitutional on most of their claims, according to court documents.

However, the judge reserved judgment on two issues: whether the initiative unlawfully impairs the contracting authority of the City of Burien, and on whether a requirement that car valuations be based on Kelley Blue Book values illegally favors a private company.

A preliminary injunction on the measure remains in place.

Dan Nolte, the communications director for the Seattle City Attorney's Office, sent the following statement: "We’re disappointed in the judge’s decision. We’re assessing the order and evaluating options for next steps."

Judge Ferguson previously heard arguments on I-976, which voters approved in November. It caps most taxes paid through annual vehicle registration at $30 and largely revokes state and local authority governments to add new taxes and fees.

A coalition of cities, King County and Garfield County's transit agency sued, saying it would eviscerate funds they need to pay for transit and road maintenance.

The state’s budget office estimates I-976 would eliminate more than $4 billion in tax revenue by 2025.

The coalition claims the initiative is unconstitutional because it violates the single-subject rule, which prevents bills from containing more than one subject and mandates that subject should be expressed in the title. They also called the initiative "a poorly drafted hodge-podge."

A KING 5 News poll found 41% of voters surveyed wanted I-976 implemented as passed by the voters. Another 21% wanted the initaitive re-written and re-submitted to the voters. Just 9% of voters polled thought I-976 should be judged to be illegal.