Ruling expected Thursday on initiative to cap car-tab fees in Washington

Initiative 976, which would cap car tabs at $30, was approved by voters last year but has not taken effect after being temporarily blocked.

OLYMPIA, Wash — The Washington state Supreme Court is expected to rule Thursday whether an initiative approved by voters nearly a year ago that would cap car-tab fees is constitutional.

Voters approved Initiative I-976 to cap car tabs at $30 last November.

A coalition that includes King County and the City of Seattle filed an injunction against Initiative 976, claiming it was unconstitutional. The coalition argued the initiative violates the single-subject rule, which prevents bills from containing more than one subject.

A judge temporarily blocked I-976 from taking effect and the state Supreme Court upheld the decision.

The state Office of Financial Management estimates the initiative will cut more than $4 billion in tax revenue by 2025. That money is used for projects throughout the state, including transit and road work.

More than 60 cities use car-tab fees to pay for road construction, bus service and sidewalks. In addition, the state charges fees to help pay for a variety of programs including Washington State Patrol traffic enforcement, highway maintenance, ferry operations and maintenance of county roads and bridges.

After voters approved the initiative, Gov. Jay Inslee postponed state transportation projects not yet underway and asked other agencies receiving transportation funding to defer non-essential spending.