Police say a car jumped a curb, pinning a man against a Shoreline pawn shop Monday morning.

The crash happened near Aurora Avenue and 170th Street around 10 a.m.

Medics transported the man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver swerved to avoid hitting another car attempting to make a U-turn.

Shoreline city engineers were dispatch to the building to check on the building's structure.

The driver was not injured.

