A driver is unhurt after their car went over a parking lot and dropped one story in Seattle Friday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at a construction site in the 800 block of Columbia Street. It's unclear how the car went over the parking lot and ended up at a side angle, about one story down into a construction site.

The Seattle Fire Department responded and their crews lowered a ladder to the driver for them to get out safely.

There were no reports of any other injuries.