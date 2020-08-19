Person killed when vehicle catches fire after flipping, crashing into Renton home

It's unknown what caused the vehicle to flip and crash. Police have not disclosed how many people were inside the car and the extent of any injuries.

RENTON, Wash. — One person has died after a car flipped over, hitting a Renton residence and catching fire, Renton police said.

The crash happened around 126th Avenue and SE Petrovitsky Road just before 11 p.m.

At this time it's unclear what caused the vehicle to flip and crash. Police have not disclosed how many people were inside the car and the extent of any injuries.

The extent of the damage to the home is unknown.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area so they can continue their investigation.

