1 killed after car crashes into Spanaway home

A neighbor told KING 5 that he could hear the car flying through the air and when it slammed into the gutter of the home.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A woman was killed and a man is hospitalized after a car flew in the air and crashed into a Spanaway home overnight Thursday.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called just after 12:30 a.m. to a home in the 4600 block of 225th Street Court East in Spanaway for a car that crashed into the building. Two people were in the car at the time of the crash. A woman was killed, while a man was hospitalized in critical condition, according to authorities.

A neighbor told KING 5 Thursday morning he heard the entire crash as it unfolded.

"I heard it get airborne, lift off the ground and I heard it flying through the air and I heard it impact the house," the neighbor said. "The shocking thing is that when (the car) got airborne. I could hear it for a long time. It traveled for a long time. When it hit the corner of the house - I would say the gutters on the house are 10 feet in the air. That car was 11 feet in the air. In order for it to do that you have to be doing speeds of over 100 (miles per hour) at least I would say."

After the deadly collision happened, the neighbor woke up his neighbors to alert them.

"You could feel the impact," the neighbor said. "I woke up the neighbors and they all came out. You could feel the concussion shake the ground. It hit hard."

Investigators have not released what led up to the crash. The posted speed limit on the residential Spanaway street is 35 miles per hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.