OLYMPIA, Wash. — Surveillance cameras caught a vandal in the act at Washington state's Capitol campus.

Investigators said those surveillance images helped them catch the man responsible for the vandalism.

On Nov. 16, at least three buildings were vandalized and landscaping around the campus was damaged.

A light fixture was broken on the Temple of Justice building, and a card reader was broken on the General Administration Building and Helen Sommers Building, said Washington State Patrol Sgt. Darren Wright. A fire alarm on one of the buildings was also damaged.

Replacing the light fixture could take a while because the building is on the Registry of Historic Places, according to Department of Enterprise Services spokesperson Linda Kent.

"We need to consult with historical experts. We need to talk to the conservationist who helps with the campus. They recommend companies that can look at materials and other things that comply with standards for historic preservation,” said Kent.

Most of the other damage was relatively minor, said the state patrol.

The state patrol also said investigators believe the man damaged two vacant state buildings and an old greenhouse.

Troopers arrested the man on the Capitol campus early Saturday morning.

He was cited and released, but after reviewing additional video surveillance footage on Monday, detectives determined he was responsible for the other acts of vandalism.

Thurston County prosecutors will determine what charges the man will face.

