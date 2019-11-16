OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state Capitol campus is more than just where laws are made; it’s a 450-acre area workplace for 6,000 state employees with parks and a lake.

Recently, there are have been some unwanted editions to the parks-- long-term RV parking.

“It’s the first year I’ve ever felt the need to put my key between my fingers when I’m running through here,” said Angela Huber, a Thurston County resident who routinely jogs around Capitol Lake.

She is upset at the dozen vehicles lining Deschutes Parkway, the road that encompasses Capitol Lake.

“It is my taxes paying for this lake and I don’t get that lakefront view,” said Huber.

The RVs and vans started parking on the state road this summer.

Currently, there are no time limits on parking along Deschutes Parkway, but that could change.

The state’s Department of Enterprise Services, the agency that maintains the campus and establishes rules for the property, is looking for public opinion on whether new parking rules or limits should be established.

Multiple complaints from the public opened the discussion, said Enterprise Services spokesperson Linda Kent.

”They’ve expressed concern about various health and human safety issues, sewage dumping, doors opening into bike and pedestrian pathways,” said Kent.

Kent said all options are on the table, including banning overnight parking, establishing limits, or installing parking meters.

Sometime next year, the state will hold public hearings on the issue, but the public is encouraged to submit comments through emails sent to rules@des.wa.gov.

