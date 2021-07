The CBSA reported Tuesday that a majority of Canada Border Services Agency employees have voted to strike.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fully vaccinated Americans who have been looking forward to driving across the border starting in August may run into another snag.

The union's members have been without a contract since June of 2018 and could begin strike action as soon as August 6.