Tech titans and startups are joining forces to identify ways technology can help address some of Seattle’s most pressing problems.

The Innovation Advisory Council, announced by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan in August, is coming into focus ahead of its first meeting Thursday afternoon.

The council first launched with commitments from a handful of Seattle-area tech companies and organizations, including Amazon, Expedia, Microsoft, and Tableau. On Thursday, Durkan released the full list of participating companies and their representatives (see below). F5, Facebook, Twitter, Loftium, and the University of Washington are new additions.

