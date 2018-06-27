From silly songs to sunscreen, it's your typical summer camp in every way.

Except for one. And that's what makes this camp so special.

Matthew Worral has been coming to Camp Korey for years.

He and all the kids at the camp this week have craniofacial differences. It's something that makes them stand out in the "real world," but at Camp Korey, it makes them fit in.

"That's what I love most about Camp Korey is how you can express yourself without feeling judged ever," smiles Matthew.

Camp Korey serves children with all manner of life-altering medical conditions. This week is craniofacial week. They are kids who have often undergone multiple surgeries that have made childhood painful and sometimes quite limited.

But all that ends here, if only for a week.

"A lot of times in the hospital they are told no. They're not given a lot of autonomy over their choices in the hospital," said child life specialist Amanda Doell. "Here we find ways to say yes."

The camp moved from its longtime home in Carnation to Mount Vernon this year. At 10 years old, their land is no longer leased, and with 200 acres there is more than enough room to grow.

The campers, ages 7-17, know first-hand that growing up is hard. Sometimes kids can feel pretty alone.

But campers like Scarlett Scott say that's the beauty of this place.

You're never alone.

"It feels really good just to know that I'm not the only one," she said. "Some people just don't understand, but here everybody understands."

It's a different world at Camp Korey, but to these kids, it's the way the "real world" should really be.

"A bunch of lovely people come here every year," said Matthew, with a giggle. "It really makes me happy."

