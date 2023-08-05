8 taken to hospital after deck collapses at Camp Killoqua in Stanwood

Twenty-five youth camp staff members were on a deck at Camp Killoqua when it collapsed Friday night.

STANWOOD, Wash. — Eight people were taken to the hospital after a deck collapsed at a youth camp in Stanwood on Friday night.

Fire crews responded to Camp Killoqua about 9 p.m. after 911 callers said a deck that was attached to a building collapsed. When crews arrived, several people were holding up the deck to rescue others who were trapped underneath.

About 25 people were on the deck when it collapsed, all of whom are believed to be camp staff members, according to the Marysville Fire District. No children were on-site during the incident, according to Camp Killoqua, which is owned by Camp Fire Snohomish County.

A woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital with a serious leg injury. Seven other people were transported in stable condition, according to the Marysville Fire District.

The fire district said access to the site was challenging, as there is only one road at the camp that is accessible to ambulances.

Firefighters had to call additional resources due to the number of people involved. At least seven other agencies also responded.

Camp Killoqua said Saturday that it is “currently assessing things” and will be in touch with families about the status of next week’s session.