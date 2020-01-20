LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A pair of California police officers made the long trip to Seattle this weekend with a mission to right a wrong.

Over Christmas, thieves in Stockton, Calif. stole a moving trailer containing the belongings of three active-duty military families heading to Washington.

Authorities eventually caught the suspect and returned the families' belongings, but the incident still didn’t sit well with California Highway Patrol officers James Smith and Ruben Jones.

“Me and my partner here, we’re huge, huge supporters of our military, and we just couldn’t let that happen,” said Smith.

The pair started collecting donations from friends, families and service members. On Sunday, they met the three families at a Lakewood VFW with a surprise – a room full of belated Christmas presents.

“They have committed to protecting our country, and their support system got attacked,” said Smith. “And we wanted to do what we can to support the support system, and make their lives a little bit better, a little easier after what happened. It's heartwarming to be able to do something like this.”

“I’m elated, emotional – relieved we got it done,” said Jones.

As the kids played with the mountain of toys, their parents expressed gratitude for the gesture.

“Just kind of overwhelmed really,” said Army Sgt. Joe Ooley, now stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. “I mean, overwhelmed with happiness. It’s amazing, these guys on top of recovering all of our stuff and catching the person responsible for doing this to us, they go out and do all this – it means a lot.”

“Good people make it a good place,” said Army Pvt. Ashley Mcleroy.

