Crews cleaning up Cal Anderson Park after weeks of protests

Crews from the Seattle Parks and Recreation Department, alongside the Seattle Police Department, led a large scale clean-up of Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

That park was part of the area known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, or the CHOP, and the city says it’s been closed to the public since the end of June.

Parks and Rec crews and Seattle Police we’re met with dozens of protesters who accused them of forcefully displacing many who’ve called this area home.

Police were seen getting physical with protesters as they tried to keep the crowd off the park. At least two people were taken to the ground and arrested.

Aerial footage showed Seattle Police forming a perimeter around Seattle Parks crews that included large dump trucks that were used to throw away property left behind.

The city implied that Tuesday’s clean-up was a long time in the making.

“Seattle Parks and Recreation staff address damage and repairs needed from the ongoing protests,” a city spokesperson said in a written statement. The city said the fire department received 22 calls to 911 in August regarding illegal fires, but due to safety, fire crew haven’t been able to respond.

“Residents living nearby have reported breathing issues as a consequence of smoke from the illegal fires and the types of items burned. Due to firefighter safety and access issues, firefighters have been unable to safely respond to extinguish the illegal burns,” the statement continued.