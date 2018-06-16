It’s shaping up to be a busy travel weekend around the Puget Sound, between the red-hot Mariners games in SoDo, summer weather, and Father’s Day on Sunday.

That led many to avoid the roads Friday. Devin Eski was at King Street station waiting to board an Amtrak to Portland.

“Traffic is going to be nuts,” he said. “Nice, sunny, sunshine… I can’t complain. Take the train, and wear off this hangover. Going to be a great weekend.”

Passengers line up to board a packed Amtrak train.

Most train tickets are sold out, though a few remain, a spokesperson said.

"Yeah, I booked mine three days ago, and I think I got the last ticket,” said Michaela Covner. “It was like two tickets left, and I was glad I booked it when I did."

She was only heading to Olympia but didn’t want to drive.

“No, it’s not that far, but the traffic on Friday is crazy, and I didn’t want to deal with it,” she said.

Down at Sea-Tac Airport, officials expect a record number of people will pass through Friday – over 170,000.

“Today is already expected to be our busiest day of the year, and next week will be busier than that,” said spokesperson Perry Cooper.

He added though lines may appear long, many of those are served by canine officers. That allows travelers to move through without removing their belt and shoes, expediting the process.

“So they may look long, but they’re moving fast,” Cooper said.

The Mariners play the Boston Red Sox at Safeco Field on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. and Sunday at 1:10 p.m. The Mariners warn fans to anticipate crowds, as games can often snarl drivers around Safeco Field.

The team tweeted fans can ride LINK for free with their ticket to and from games, and sign up for expedited entry lanes at CLEAR Sports kiosks outside.

