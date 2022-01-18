Businesses rebuilding, reopening after White Center fires

Full Tilt opened its doors at 3 p.m. to customers welcoming the store back. The store has been in White Center for 14 years.

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Full Tilt Ice Cream in White Center reopened Tuesday after a four-month closure. It's one of several businesses making a comeback after two fires burned through the heart of the neighborhood.

Full Tilt opened its doors at 3 p.m. to customers welcoming the store back. It has been in White Center for 14 years.

"I was just really excited to hear this place is open again. I've kind of been watching them on Facebook to see how the renovations were going," said customer Gillian Flynn.

The ice cream shop has a new ceiling, floors and walls. Owner Justin Cline said the remodel process wasn't difficult. The county helped by expediting permits.

He hopes the feeling when customers walk in remains the same as it was before the two fires.

"We painted all the walls. They were really good about saving the Henry mural," Cline said.

On July 5, a fire ripped through the block and destroyed at least seven businesses. The fire was ruled arson.

In September, another fire tore through the black. Officials said discarded smoking materials sparked that fire. That ultimately led to Full Tilt's closure.

"I got the call around seven in the morning that there was a fire. I came down here and they finally let me in around nine o'clock and there was like eleven inches of water on the floor," Cline said.

Full Tilt isn't the only store making a comeback.

Lumber Yard Bar owner Owner Nathan Adams said the LGBTQ bar is moving to a location across the street. It's currently under construction and is looking to open in mid-May or June.

La Típica Oaxaqueña moved to the corner of 16th Avenue Southwest and Roxbury Street. A sign outside the store said it's operating a soft opening.

John's Hair & Nails Beauty Salon also moved down the street to 10261 16th Ave. Southwest.

"It's kind of rough reopening in the middle of winter but I think we'll be OK," Cline said.