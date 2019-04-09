A stolen tow truck crashed in Burien after a police pursuit during the Tuesday evening commute. One suspect is in custody.

The King County Sheriff's Office said a man causing a disturbance at a pub called Good Time Ernie's in Burien stole a tow truck while the driver was out hitching up a vehicle.

The suspect in the stolen tow truck rammed an undercover deputy's vehicle and drove off. The deputy was not injured.

Law enforcement pursued the tow truck in Burien and deployed spike strips, flattening the truck's tires.

The stolen tow truck collided with another vehicle and crashed to a stop in front of the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Center in the 19000 block of 1st Avenue South.

KING

Occupants in the struck vehicle are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested at the scene of the crash.

The King County Sheriff's Office believe the tow truck hit several other vehicles during the pursuit, but it was not immediately not clear if they were parked or occupied vehicles.

Traffic is closed on 1st Ave. S. between Normandy and S. 192nd for the investigation and clean-up.