A 10-year-old program working to change public perception of private schools is flourishing in Burien. The "Saint Teresa Program" is a special education effort focused on including all students, no matter their learning challenges.

In 2006, Kennedy Catholic Principal Mike Prato came up with an idea for the Saint Teresa Program, which would eventually open doors for special education students at his private school.

“We believe that all kids have potential and they can reach their fullest potential here,” Prato said.

Prato officially launched the program in 2008 and since then it has evolved into an effort that offers all areas of education to students with learning challenges.

Prato started his career in public school special education in 1976.

“I ended up going to public school, working as a vice principal, and recognizing that as a school goes in terms of its climate, so goes the strength of your special education program,” Prato said. “I navigated for the first few years [at Kennedy Catholic] and I realized that the one thing that was missing from this campus was the very thing that I started my career with and that was those learning challenged kids. What about those kids?”

So a few years later he found a way to include all students at his school.

Stephanie Sensenbrenner is the chair of the program.

“I think what makes it unique is that every student here feels that they’re a part of something that is going to help them succeed,” Sensenbrenner said. “Opening your doors isn’t going to make your school less elite or less important, it’s actually going to be providing a diversity and inclusion that our society needs.”

