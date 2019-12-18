BURIEN, Wash. — The physical and emotional trauma is very real for those who witnessed a van drive into a Ross storefront in Burien Monday night, critically injuring three people.

Some people who were in the store at the time of the crash returned to reflect on what they experienced.

Amy France remembers arriving at the store and hearing the usual greeting Monday evening.

“I walked in and the security guard said what he always did: ‘welcome to Ross,'" France explained emotionally as she stood outside the closed store Tuesday night.

The memories are still new and raw for France. She remembers standing near the women's clothing aisle shopping for sweaters when somebody yelled “get out of the way.”

“That's when I looked up, and had they not done that, I would have been one of [the victims]. I don't get it why I'm here, I don't get it …” she said with her voice trailing off.

France said after the van stopped, everyone jumped into action helping each other. She snapped some photos in the aftermath, stunned at the sight of a van stopped at the spot she had just been standing.

Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta returned to the scene a day later. He said seeing the boarded-up store gave him chills and made him want to help everyone who was hurt physically and emotionally.

“This store should be having shoppers in here celebrating Christmas - coming around the corner buying gifts for their loved ones,” he said.

Matta says he wants to help everyone involved.

“I want to figure out if there's a way I can help those families. My prayers go out to all of them ...” he said.

The store remains closed.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed was identified by King County Jail records as 51-year-old Lee Skelly. He was booked into jail on a charge of vehicular assault.

Skelly was also convicted in the largest copper wire theft in state history back in 2010.