BURIEN, Wash. — At least 10 people are injured after a van crashed into a Ross Dress for Less store in Burien.

The King County Sheriff's Office says four people are critically injured and six others are being treated.

No word yet on any fatalities.

Several ambulances are lined up to possibly take additional patients to the hospital.

Witnesses told KING 5 that the store was packed with customers. The store was open late for holiday shopping.

This is a breaking news story.

